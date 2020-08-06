Main    /    Blog

Incremental Backups in Proxmox VE with VBR

10 July 2020 8 min read

In a previous article in this series, dedicated to the Proxmox VE hypervisor, we already explained how to backup using built-in tools. This time, we’ll show you how to use the great Veeam® Backup&Replication™ 10 tool for the same purpose.

The Fifth Generation

30 June 2020 13 min read

A truly bizarre reality seems to be unfolding with regard to the new fifth generation of wireless technologies. The 5G base stations are considered coronavirus carriers, weapons of mass destruction, and a major health threat with a capacity equivalent to dozens of microwave ovens. Let’s take a look at what lies behind the new technology and when we can expect the 5G symbol to appear on smartphone screens in Russia.

19 Tips for Getting into a Career in IT

23 June 2020 7 min read

We share some tips from Olga Bagurina, HR specialist at Selectel, who joined the company three years ago as an intern and faced certain issues at the start. We talk about finding one’s calling, writing a compelling resume and a sincere cover letter, preparing for an interview, and some useful qualities for beginners.

Starting the server

19 June 2020 11 min read

Even the most experienced and highly qualified system administrators often have only a vague idea of what exactly happens during the server startup process. So, let’s look at this process in detail.

