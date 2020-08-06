A few years ago, the Ostrovok.ru online hotel reservation service moved its infrastructure from the Amazon Web Services cloud to Selectel servers. The migration cost paid off in just a month, and the hosting expenses halved.Read more
Incremental Backups in Proxmox VE with VBR
In a previous article in this series, dedicated to the Proxmox VE hypervisor, we already explained how to backup using built-in tools. This time, we’ll show you how to use the great Veeam® Backup&Replication™ 10 tool for the same purpose.Read more
The Fifth Generation
A truly bizarre reality seems to be unfolding with regard to the new fifth generation of wireless technologies. The 5G base stations are considered coronavirus carriers, weapons of mass destruction, and a major health threat with a capacity equivalent to dozens of microwave ovens. Let’s take a look at what lies behind the new technology and when we can expect the 5G symbol to appear on smartphone screens in Russia.Read more
19 Tips for Getting into a Career in IT
We share some tips from Olga Bagurina, HR specialist at Selectel, who joined the company three years ago as an intern and faced certain issues at the start. We talk about finding one’s calling, writing a compelling resume and a sincere cover letter, preparing for an interview, and some useful qualities for beginners.Read more
Starting the server
Even the most experienced and highly qualified system administrators often have only a vague idea of what exactly happens during the server startup process. So, let’s look at this process in detail.Read more
How we managed to save $44,000 annually by replacing Slack with Rocket.Chat
Google Talk, Jabber, Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, Zulip, Rocket.Chat, Selectel Chat… We are not rating messenger services, rather describing our journey to the ideal corporate tool.
You could also benefit from our experience: we changed our criteria several times and managed to successfully switch to new technological waves.Read more
The magic of Virtualization: Proxmox VE introductory course
Today, I am going to explain how to quickly deploy several virtual servers with different operating systems on a single physical server without much effort. This will enable any system administrator to manage the whole corporate IT infrastructure in a centralized manner and save a huge amount of resources.Read more
Bcache against Flashcache for Ceph Object Storage
Fast SSDs are getting cheaper every year, but they are still smaller and more expensive than traditional HDD drives. But HDDs have much higher latency and are easily saturated. However, we want to achieve low latency for the storage system, and a high capacity too.Read more
From High Ceph Latency to Kernel Patch with eBPF/BCC
There are a lot of tools for debugging kernel and userspace programs in Linux. Most of them have performance impact and cannot easily be run in production environments. A few years ago, eBPF was developed, which provides the ability to trace the kernel and userspace with low overhead, without needing to recompile programs or load kernel modules.Read more